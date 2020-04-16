1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has said there are certain things in her life she doesn’t want to talk about publicly.

One of such things is her relationship status and her ideal guy.

When she was asked about why she is not dating and what will influence her choice of a particular man during ‘Ask and Answer’ session with her fans which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the award-winning actress and writer, revealed she is not comfortable to share it publicly.

According to her, she has never disclosed whether she is dating or not.

“I’ve never said I’m dating or not. I’ve just never been comfortable with sharing certain aspects of my life. I’m not against anyone who does, it’s just not my thing,” Lydia Forson replied one of her fans, Nana Owusu Edward, who posed the question.