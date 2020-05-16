3 hours ago

Rapper, Pappy Kojo has stated that he might not be returning to Ghana after all.

According to the “Balance” hit maker, he’s getting used to the lifestyle in Italy now, hence his decision to stay there.

Pappy Kojo has been on lockdown in Italy for several months now after the world-wide spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper’s attempt to plead with the government to be ‘rescued’ and brought back home fell on death ears.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, he wrote:

“All those times I cried and Ghana ignored me , im getting used to the lifestyle in Italy now , I sleep with my kicks on , I drink milk every morning and also doing check ups I’m not coming back im sorry.”