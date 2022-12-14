2 hours ago

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong has declared that he is not desperate to become president.

The lawmaker who is into business and media has stressed that he will, however, not settle for a vice presidential slot if he fails to achieve the ultimate goal.

He explained that mush as he wants to serve society through politics, he won’t function properly if he has a boss who doesn’t share his vision.

“The truth is, I am not a politician who feels that without becoming president I will die. I have enough to live on and so I am here to serve but to want to serve with a vision and there is someone ahead of me who doesn’t share my vision, I prefer to stay away.

“Because if I say this is what I have experienced and want to change and I have gone to the remotest part of India … where common sugarcane is being leveraged on to generate even electricity.

“If I say we should use sugar and its extractives to generate electricity but if your president doesn’t share your vision and wants to suppress me with English, English, I won’t get that patience,” he told a gathering on his ongoing tour of the United States.

He formally launched his flagbearership campaign over the weekend reemphasizing how he would turn around Ghana’s economy.

He reiterated boosting mechanized agriculture and tourism as the main drivers of the economy if he realizes his dream of becoming president.

With respect to tourism, Agyapong harped on the need to leverage on Ghana’s coastline to attract tourists especially with the castles and other monuments dotted along the coast.

Agyapong is hoping to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP going into the 2024 elections.

Prominent names that have popped up in the race include: Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – none of them have officially declared their intent.

Kennedy Agyapong and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as well as one-time Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, have publicly declared their intention to run for the position.