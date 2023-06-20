1 hour ago

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah, the influential figure behind King Faisal FC, has maintained a positive outlook despite their defeat in the FA Cup final against Dreams FC.

Grusah understands that such outcomes are inherent in the game and accepts that they can occur from time to time.

In the league cup final held at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, the team known as the 'Insha Allah' lads suffered a 2-0 loss to the 'Still Believe' lads.

Dreams FC took the lead in the 19th-minute courtesy of Aziz Issah's goal, and they secured their victory with a second goal from Sadiq Alhassan in the second half.

Following the match, Grusah expressed his admiration for his players and their performance throughout the competition.

He commended their achievements despite falling short of claiming the ultimate prize. Grusah stated, "I am not disappointed. It's football. The lads have done very well. I congratulate both Dreams FC and King Faisal players."

King Faisal FC is now preparing to grant their players a well-deserved break before resuming preseason training, which is expected to commence in approximately a month's time.

The team's fate in the topflight league for the upcoming season remains uncertain as they await the resolution of their protest against Tamale City FC.

The outcome of the protest will determine whether King Faisal FC will participate in the topflight league or face other circumstances.