4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling on supporters of fellow aspirants to conduct clean campaigns or risk an escalation of the unclean type they are currently pursuing.

He warned during a campaign stop in the Ashanti Region that he has been the victim of several false reportage that he has been receiving huge government contracts for which reason he is able to donate and cater for the grassroots.

Debunking those assertions which he said are peddled by some lawmakers, Chief Executive Officers and even Ministers, he said the government was rather handing juicy contracts to businessmen in the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Agyapong has in the recent past chastised people in the camp of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said to be using falsehoods to derail his campaign. He addressed them directly in one of his addresses stating thus:

“They should come and show where I got a US$150m contract, if I have ever received any such contracts. They cannot be ungrateful to people that have helped the party.

“I have served, served and served yet you end up giving contracts to NDC people then you peddle lies that contracts have been given to Ken Agyapong to cater for the polling stations. If they don’t engage in clean politics, I am not gentle like Alan,” he said to applause from the crowd.

Alan is reference to former trade minister Alan Kyerematen who is also a frontrunner in the NPP flagbearership race slated for later this year. It is widely held that the trio will lead the pack when delegates are called upon to elect a successor for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Source: Ghanaweb