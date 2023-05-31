2 hours ago

A popular, heavily-endowed Ghanaian ‘TikToker’, Sheena Gakpe, has opened up on the allegations that she is in an amorous relationship with Nana Ama McBrown’s husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah.

The popular Ghanaian socialite, whiles lamenting bitterly about the ‘husband snatching’ tag, said it has been in existence since 2022.

Sheena disclosed this while speaking on the worst rumours she has ever heard about herself.

“Last year, someone said I was having an affair with the husband of one of the celebrities and it is not true. It was on a blog and I was tagged. They said I want to break her home. When I saw it, I was like how? The person is Nana Ama McBrown’s husband,” she established in an interview with 3FM’S Caleb Nii Boye.

Although Sheena debunked ever having an affair with Mr. Maxwell Mensah, she admitted to meeting him once at Kwame A Plus’ party.

“I went to a party last year and I went to meet this person but there was no exchange of pleasantries, nothing. We never spoke, to the extent I’ll even take his contact. So how I’m I having a relationship with him? I have met him just once. That was at A Plus’ birthday party but we never spoke, nothing.

Sheena also recalled an instance she was ‘slut-shammed’ on TikTok live by someone who thinks she is involved with McBrown’s husband.

“This year, I went live on TikTok again and someone came to tell me that I should stop following the man.”

Sheena Gakpe shot into the limelight by participating in a viral TikTok challenge, where her voluptuous and curvaceous body ‘broke the internet’.

