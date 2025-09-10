3 hours ago

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams has reiterated that the performance of Ghana coach Otto Addo is not inspiring and he is not impressed with it.

The Minister who previously made it known, that he is displeased with the appointment of Otto Addo by the Ghana Football Association after Ghana failed to make AFCON 2025, says despite the gaffer picking four points in two FIFA World Cup qualifier matches, his performance still not impressive.

" If I tell you I am impressed with Otto Addo, then it means I do not know my job. I am not", he told CitiFM.

Otto Addo since returning as Black Stars coach in March 2024, has managed 16 games, recording 6 wins from it.

He recently managed a draw with Chad in World Cup qualifier game away despite taking the lead in first half before harvesting a 1-0 home victory over Mali.