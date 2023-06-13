2 hours ago

The former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has clarified that he is not in hiding and remains within the jurisdiction of the country.

He has expressed his intention to visit the Office of the Special Prosecutor to provide the necessary information requested of him.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor had declared Charles Bissue wanted after he failed to respond to an invitation to appear and answer questions regarding an ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the dissolved IMCIM.

During an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr. Bissue expressed his disappointment with the situation, stating that he is currently in the Western region and on his way to Accra.

“It rather unfortunate, it has gotten to this, I’m within the jurisdiction, I’m in the country, in the Western region. As we speak, I’m making my way to Accra. The Special Prosecutor and I were in court, a couple of weeks ago he wrote that he wanted to meet me on another matter. I told them I had an emergency at home, but they declined it and asked me to attend on a certain date which I couldn’t. Further to that, all we heard was a warrant to me, only for me to see this.”

Mr. Bissue emphasized that he respects the law and has provided relevant information to the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and National Security.

He assured that he has no intention of evading the authorities and questioned why he has been declared wanted when he has not committed any crime.

“I’m not above the law, I have always abided by the law. Already I have been to the BNI as a suspect to provide information. I have been to the CID office, and sometimes I go in there, to do some documentation for them. I have been with the National Security and I don’t think I will run away.

“I’m not a fugitive for my photos to be advertised out there. I will go to the Special Prosecutor’s Office and provide information. I know I’m innocent I haven’t committed any crime. I haven’t done anything wrong, I haven’t sold any excavators.”

Source: citifmonline