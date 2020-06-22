1 hour ago

One of Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mamas, Moira Dawson-Williams, has opened up again about her dealings with the controversial Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

In a post on Facebook, Madam Dawson-Williams said many people have contacted her to convince her to destroy Mr Agyapong after he disgraced their daughter, Anell, on live radio.

In her post, Madam Dawson-Williams vowed to release names, audios, and chats of the people who contacted her to destroy the Assin Central MP.

She wrote:

“I will post names, screenshots, and audio of people soliciting my help to keep saying things to destroy Ken. I want to prove to them that I mean it when I said I am not interested in #destroyKenAgyapongCampaign.”

Check her post below:

Madam Dawson-Williams, also apologised to Mr Agyapong for her outburst after the controversial MP descended heavily on their daughter, Anell.

Check out that post below: