1 hour ago

Most Ghanaian players who are in the twilight of their playing careers often make a return home to draw the curtain on a storied nomadic career but for Emmanuel Agyemang Badu that will not happen anytime soon as he has no intentions of making a return to the Ghana Premier League.

At least in the immediate future the former Udinese midfielder does not see his future in the local league as he habours plans of making a return to Europe.

The 30 year old midfielder has been unattached since departing Italian Serie B side Hellas Verona in January 2021.

Agyemang Badu currently a free agent has in the past revealed that he will make a return to Asante Kotoko the last local club he played for before embarking on his foreign voyage before he retires but admitted in an interview on Hello FM that the time to return is not now.

”I have said many times that I will definitely return to Kotoko before I finally retire from football but the truth is that for now, I am not ready to make a return to the Ghana Premier League,”

”I am currently waiting for some deals and hopefully soon I will be back in Europe to continue my career.”

The 30 year old was part of the glorious Ghana U-20 team that won the African cup in 2009 and went ahead to lift to win the World Cup in Egypt same year with Agyemang Badu scoring that decisive penalty that handed Ghana the trophy against Brazil.

He announced his retirement from the senior national team the Black Stars last year after making his debut in June 200 and going on to win 78 caps and scoring 11 goals.

Agyemang Badu played for Ghana at five different AFCON tournaments with his first being 2010 and was also part of the 2014 Ghana World Cup squad in Brazil.