1 hour ago

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwasi Addae Poku, otherwise known as Kwaisey Pee has responded to claims that he is sabotaging this year’s Kojo Antwi concert.

Speaking in an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review program, Kwaisey explained why he chose December 24 for his upcoming event dubbed ‘Kwaisey and Friends’ Live Band at the Gold Coast and Cocktail Bar which happens to be a known date for Kojo Antwi’s show annually.

The ‘Konadu’ composer indicated that he was misled by an informer who told him Kojo’s show won’t be held this year.

“To be honest, God is my witness, I got certain information that he won’t do it this year and that’s the reason why I made that arrangement. But about two weeks ago, we realize he will organize it. Where I got the information from was positive that his show won’t come on. It is not like I am challenging or sabotaging him,” Kwaisey Pee stated.

A seeming tension has been between the two musicians for some time. Recently Kwaisey Pee lamented that the Music Maestro has never acknowledged his services to him—which compelled the veteran musician to say he won’t pass any comment on the issue because of an encounter he had with the former’s father.

Zionfelix