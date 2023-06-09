1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for Abuakwa North Constituency Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has made intentions for the constituency clear.

He said the development of the Constituency and the education of children of school-going age as well as employment for the youth remain his priority.

“I am not here to amass wealth,” he intimated on NOPRAS FM on Thursday, June 8, when he paid another of many visits to the Constituency.

“For money, I don’t even have. We are all hustlers. I am just here to survey the areas of development so that we can all help.

“It is not about money into my pocket,” he stressed.

He further insisted that he is in to serve and to continue the good works of his predecessors.

The visit to the Abuakwa North Constituency comes days after Mr Boakye-Danquah met all NPP executives.

At the meeting, he shared his vision with the officers and outlined measures he will put in place to overturn the dwindling electoral fortunes of the party in the constituency.