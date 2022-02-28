2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has reacted to reports suggesting that he was sick and bedridden.

Other reports suggested he was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

But reacting to the reports Monday morning [February 28, 2022], Mr Quartey told journalists that he has been around and working.

He said he heard about the reports about four days ago and "I did laugh."

He said he went on holiday just like any other Ghanaian else and since January he has been on the field [on the let Accra work campaign].

"It is rather unfortunate that people will choose to do this kind of needless propaganda by spreading falsehood about my good self, that I have been rushed in an ambulance, I have been admitted at the hospital."

"I want to put it out there that Henry Quartey is fit, I've been working and by the grace of God, I shall continue to work, the Lord continues to be my shepherd, I shall not want," Mr Quartey said.