3 hours ago

To continue or annul the Ghana Premier League has been a raging debate in Ghana football as the FA is yet to decide what to do.

There have been a lot of suggestions as to whether to continue the league or annul it with Ashantigold defender, Eric Donkor joining the fray with his thoughts.

The former Asante Kotoko defender says that the GFA If possible should annul the season since its practically impossible to restart the 2019/2020 season.

He says the GFA should synchronize the league calendar with that of Europe since that has always been the wish of the association.

“Before the 2019/20 was started, they (FA) planned to synchronize our league calendar with that of the Europeans. Looking at the situation now, the league should be cancelled.” Donkor told OTEC FM.

“We’ve not been active for some months now and we need a lot of preseason or strengthen works to recover which can prevent us from injuries if the FA decides to continue in August,”

“Personally, I’m not sure we can continue the league. COVID-19 still exists and we need to put in measures before, how prepared as a nation if we decide to continue the league? Is a question we must ask ourselves.”