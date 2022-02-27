6 hours ago

Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu was impressed with the performance of young attacker Osman Amadu who grabbed a late equalizer for his side in their 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak on Saturday at the El Wak Stadium.

The phobians took an early lead through an Isaac Mensah header in the 12th minute and only a late goal from Osman Amadu denied Hearts all three points.

Maxwell Konadu who is yet to lose to Hearts of Oak in any competition since he started his coaching career was impressed and said its his side's best performance this season.

“Osman Amadu is really having a good season. I spoke to him before I brought him on and clearly he understood everything I want him to go and do and he did that to perfection. I am not surprised that he got the goal for us.”

“A point at home for us isn’t what we wanted but we will quickly put this behind us and focus on the next game [against RTU] in Tamale.”

Legon Cities will travel to Tamale to face RTU in their match day 19 clash.