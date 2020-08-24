1 hour ago

The owner of 'Minalyn touch', Mina Lawani has said she is not concerned about the age difference between her and Zionfelix.

The girlfriend of popular celebrity blogger Zionfelix indicated that her age difference with the blogger does not in any way affect their relationship.

Mina Lawani insisted that she is just a month older than Zionfelix.

She queried whether there is anything wrong with a girlfriend being older than her guy?

The popular make-up artist said she has heard worse things about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Yemmey Baba and current boyfriend Zionfelix, to the extent that people referred to her as Zionfelix's grandmother but she doesn’t care about that.

Watch her interview below: