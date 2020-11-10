2 hours ago

Coach of Nouadhibouin, Mauril Mesack Njoya says he is one of the best tacticians on the African continent as he gears up to face Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

The porcupine warrior were on Monday drawn against the Mauritanian Champions in the preliminary stage of CAF's elite competition with the winner facing the victor of Al Hilal of Sudan versus Uganda Vipers.

According to the Mauritanian coach who has been blowing his own trumpet in an interview on Kumasi based ASHH FM, he is one of the best coaches in Africa.

"I am one of the best coaches in Africa"he told Ashh FM.

"I know Maxwell Konadu he is a very good technical coach but I will qualify to the next stage of the competition with 4 goals aggregate"

The Mauritanian further listed his accolades he has achieves as coach on the African continent having worked in Ivory Coast among others.

"I have won 22 trophies in 10 years, I have won 2 league cups in Cote d'lviore with San Pedro and I was two time best coach in there, in 2014 I played a cup final in Cairo, Egypt just that I did not win, I have also won Mauritania league five times and I have been named best coach four times in the Mauritania league so I believe in myself I can beat Kotoko"