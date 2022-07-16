47 minutes ago

The outgoing Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says he intends to open a new chapter in his political life.

He says he has gone quiet for strategic reasons, hence his decision to maintain a very low political profile for now.

"I have an agenda to prosecute. I intend opening a new chapter in my political career," he said.

Nana Obiri Boahen who said this in an interview at the Accra Sports Stadium where the party is holding its national executives elections today [Saturday, July 16, 2022], saying he supports all the candidates contesting for the various national executive positions in the party's elections today.

"I don't want to concentrate on single individual; I support all of them," he said, adding "I am with them and they are with me," pointing out that "By virtue of agenda I want to pursue in a foreseeable future, I want to keep a very low profile, monitor things..."

The NPP is electing its national executives today [Saturday, July 16, 2022] at the Accra Sports Stadium.