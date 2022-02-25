3 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Safo-Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado, has stated that even though he is very much interested in Delay, she is way above his league.

Amerado established that he has an eye for good things, reason the popular TV presenter is one of his favourite women.

The ‘abotre’ hitmaker said although there is no chance for him to win Delay’s heart, he is glad that at least his brand has been associated with hers for a while.

“I am a very ambitious guy and I like good stuff but with all that she has achieved in the industry so far, I think I have a long way to go. There’s a lot to do for me to be able to catch up with her.

“She’s a good catch and young men like myself need to get closer and bond with such people but I’m really shy. I’m a man but I’m shy. Even the bible says we have been permitted to do all things but not everything is beneficial,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.

When asked whether they still keep in touch ever since she ‘friend-zoned’ him on his birthday, Amerado said:

“I am sure she is fine wherever she is. Delay is not someone I can just pick up a phone and call anytime I want. We are not that close. I have never said we are dating neither have I said we are friends so I totally understand if she friend zones me.”

Amerado however explained how their ‘rumoured’ relationship impacted him positively.

“My following increased and she coached me on brand positioning. I learnt a lot from her,” he said.

Earlier events that unfolded between Delay and Amerado have somewhat compelled Ghanaians to speculate dating rumours between them.

Until Delay recently cleared the air by addressing Amerado as ‘her friend’ on his birthday, the two had been sparking dating rumours with the continuous coded love posts they had been making about each other on social media.

Watch Amerado’s interaction with Zionfelix here: