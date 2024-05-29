36 minutes ago

The mother of the 3-year-old boy who died in the accident

The mother of Tawiah Ampomah, the three-year-old boy who passed away in the car crash involving actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as LilWin, has expressed her dissatisfaction regarding the incident.

According to her, she is troubled by the thought that her son's death resulted from neglect by those present at the accident scene.

She pointed out that LilWin's haste to proceed with his movie premiere at the KNUST auditorium without attending to other accident victims, including her own family, is a source of great pain for her.

"I learned that they were delayed in getting to the hospital because the focus was on LilWin rather than helping them. At the hospital, I was waiting for them and saw McBrown and Wayoosi, among others. If you've recovered, at least check on the other accident victims.

"But instead, you hurried to your movie premiere without showing any concern for them. It's incredibly painful because my child means everything to me, and his actions were wrong," she said in a video posted by thosecalledcelebss on Instagram.

On May 25, 2024, the news of LilWin's car accident deeply shocked the Ghanaian community.

The accident took place in front of Grace Baptist Church at Amakom in Kumasi, where LilWin's Benz collided head-on with another vehicle, injuring him and two others.

All those injured, including LilWin, were transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit.

At the time of the accident, LilWin was en route to the funeral of actress Matilda Asare's mother.

Despite his injuries, LilWin made an appearance at the premiere of his latest film, "A Country Called Ghana," at the KNUST CCB Auditorium on the same day.

The police are actively investigating to determine the cause of the accident and to bring resolution to the case.

Meanwhile, LilWin's management promised to support the bereaved family following the demise of the child.

Watch the video below: