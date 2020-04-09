2 hours ago

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of World Health Organisation (WHO), says he doesn’t give a damn being called black or negro because he proud of who he is.

According to him, people of Taiwan especially started attacking his race three months ago, including sending him death threats because of his global efforts to fight the dreaded novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, black or Negro. I’m proud of being black, proud of being Negro,” he told reporters on a conference call from the organization’s Geneva headquarters on Wednesday.

“I don’t care, to be honest ... even death threats. I don’t give a damn,” an upset Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

He said that he would not tolerate any form of insults from some ‘super power’ world leaders who are bent on denigrating the black African community.

“When the whole black community or Africa is insulted, I won’t tolerate. I say people are crossing the line. Even death threats I didn’t care, I didn’t even respond but when it is personal or as a community people start to insults us, that’s enough…we can’t tolerate that,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus charged.

“Three months ago, this attack came from Taiwan. We need to be honest. I will be straight today. From Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry also, they know the campaign. They didn’t disassociate themselves. They even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur, but I didn’t care,” he explained.

Dr Ghebreyesus said he is voicing out because he has had enough from the nonsense of the so-called world ‘super powers’ but if they still continue, he still won’t care.

“I care about when humanity is insulted…I care when they cross our line and when black community is insulted as community…if I tolerated three months, then I can tolerate three years, 30-years, 300-years. No problem if it’s personal…if it is targeted to Tedros,” he stressed.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus further assured the world that his organisation continue in its defined role.

“We will do everything that is right at WHO. We will do everything that we can to serve humanity and we will do everything that will help us have no regret at all.”

Watch Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' press conference below.

Source: Ghanaweb