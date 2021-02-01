2 hours ago

Coach of the wonder club Yaw Preko was full of plaudits for his players after their impressive performance against Hearts.

Accra Great Olympics got the bragging rights after last Saturday's 2-0 triumph over city neighbours Hearts of Oak.

In recent times it had been a one sided derby with Hearts of Oak always beating Great Olympics with Saturday's 2-0 victory the first time since 2004 that Olympics have secured a win against Hearts.

A beautiful free kick from star man Gladson Awako and a goal from Maxwell Abbey Quaye was enough for Olympics to secure a win.

Speaking after the game, Yaw Preko was proud of his players for their output and they were able to execute their plans.

'I am proud of the boys. You saw it, they gave everything. We planned for this game and everything that we put in place came to light."

''The boys came to the party, we decided to hit them early and it worked so second half all we needed to do was just to be compact and defend the two goals and exactly our plan worked for us.''

Great Olympics will look to build onto their winning momentum as they host King Faisal in the next round of games.