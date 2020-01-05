48 minutes ago

Retired Asante Kotoko star Ntow Gyan has declared his readiness for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

"I'm totally ready for the Black Stars job. In coaching, personality is key and I believe i have what it takes to lead the national team"

"I think some of us needs to be given the chance. The technical directorate of the Ghana Football Association should monitor with keen interest on how local coaches can get the opportunity to coach our national teams after acquiring the requisite certificate" he told Bryt FM

He adds, "This is the time the FA must be bold to give us the chance. It is about time we build a winsome team for the country"

"I commend Kwesi Appiah because he has build a team for the country. Any coach that takes over the Black Stars will get players to build his team" he added.

According to him, Kwesi Appiah is not the only Ghanaian coach that can handle the Black Stars and for that matter, calling on the Ghana FA to hand the national team to a local coach and has cited himself as one capable for the job.

Asked on what he brings on board when given the job, he said, "Discipline and love will be key, without these I don't think I can be successful" he ended.

Gyan who is a CAF license A holder disclosed that winning the African Cup of Nations under his watch is possible but says Ghanaian should not be deceive that in every tournament Ghana must win as he believes football has taken a different dimension.