2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, says he prefers going to jail for exposing supposed wrongdoings with regard to the National Cathedral project than allowing himself to be compromised.

Mr. Ablakwa made the remark in a post on social media after he was slapped with a 10-day injunction secured by the Secretary to the Board of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

The North Tongu legislator has accused Rev. Kusi Boateng of having a double identity, conflict of interest and also benefitting from some monetary allocation from the National Cathedral Secretariat under questionable circumstances.

“Let the cowardly forces of tyranny be told that I am not one to be frightened with imprisonment. I am ever ready to be a political prisoner of conscience than to be coerced and compromised into a behind-the-scenes deal with the corrosive enemies of the Republic,” Mr. Ablakwa posted on Facebook.

Mr. Ablakwa who sees the court action as a form of harassment said he is not intimidated

“A country where parliamentarians carrying out their constitutional oversight mandate become victims of state-sponsored harassment, strange court injunctions and judicial threats of imprisonment even as double identity charlatans are protected and pampered is definitely a nation in the dark abyss,” Mr. Ablakwa fumed.

He used the opportunity to thank persons who had stood behind him throughout his campaign against the National Cathedral project.

“I am eternally indebted to the good people of Ghana, my dearest family, former President H.E. John Mahama, the NDC executive led by Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC Council of Elders chaired by Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, my beloved North Tongu constituents, the rank and file of NDC comrades across the country, Civil Society Organisations, activists, genuine pastors, the credible media, my dedicated staff, gallant and dependable colleagues of the NDC Caucus in Parliament led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson,” he said.

Source: citifmonline