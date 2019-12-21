2 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and Instagram celebrity, Juliet Ibrahim, says she is ready to give love a chance in 2020.

The renowned actress made this known via her Instagram page, where she expressed hope that her next relationship would be the one she had always prayed for.

“May my next relationship be my ‘I remember praying for this’ Amen,” she had posted on her Instagram wall.

The actress has also published her first book, A Toast To Life, where she wrote about the different phases of her life.

She started from growing up as a refugee in different African countries, to becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Africa.

The book provided a first-hand insight into the former beauty queen’s rags-to-riches story.

See her post, which has since garnered good wishes from her teeming 5.4m Instagram followers: