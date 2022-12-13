1 hour ago

A former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says he’s ready to offer his expertise on macroeconomics free of charge to help Ghana’s ailing economy to bounce back.

He said he will jump on the request anytime the government calls him to offer voluntary services that will bring relief to Ghanaians.

“I am ready to offer that voluntary service to the nation at this point in time when called upon. I will offer the experience that I gained from managing the economy, from the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and my think-thank, the Institute of Fiscal Studies, and in macroeconomics free of charge to help bring relief to the people”, Dr. Duffuor told Daily Graphic in Accra.

Touching on the government’s Debt Exchange Programme, Dr. Duffuor suggested that there is a need for the establishment of an economic national rescue team to resolve the present crisis.

“This is so because it has been established that no problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created the problems, hence there is a need for the establishment of an economic national rescue team to resolve the present crisis,” he said.

Dr. Duffuor who retired voluntarily from the Bank of Ghana in September 2001, was appointed Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in February 2009.

He worked briefly with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, USA as an Economist in the African Department.

Dr. Duffuor spent the first ten years of his banking career with Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) working in Research, Domestic Banking and International Banking.

He is currently seeking to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress as its flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

The Government of Ghana run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout to help salvage the economy after several efforts to resuscitate the economy failed to yield any positive results.

Source: citifmonline