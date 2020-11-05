2 hours ago

Outspoken Aisha Modi has replied Obrafour’s court summons hours after Zionfelix.net published the story.

The angry artiste manager in an Instagram live reacting to the writ said she is ever ready to face Obrafour in court.

According to her, even if she has to spend a million dollars to let the world know Obrafour is an ingrate, she will not hesitate to do so.

Aisha popularly known as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' during the Instagram live session went ahead to disclose some of the good things she has done for Obrafour in the past.

She also mentioned that Obrafour’s manager weeks back confirmed that she, Aisha helped the 'Rap Sofuor' years ago so she cannot fathom why Obrafour is constantly denying it.

Zionfelix.net reported earlier that Obrafour has sued Aisha Modi, Delay and the producers of 'The Delay Show' a whopping amount of GH¢800,000.