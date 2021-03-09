19 minutes ago

Captain of the victorious Ghana U-20 team Daniel Afriyie Barnie says he is willing and ready to play for the senior men's national team, the Black Stars should he been handed a call up.

The Hearts of Oak forward scored all two goals for the Black Satellites in the finals against Uganda on Saturday to help win the trophy in Mauritania.

According the pacy forward he has blossomed and ready to play for the Black Stars and is expecting a call up soon.

Daniel Afriyie who plays for Heats of Oak has most often been accused of being wasteful in front of goal and at the U-20 tournament he was having a quiet one till his brace in the finals but says he is praying for a Black Stars call up.

“Sure I am expectant and ready for black stars call up, I am praying i get the chance because it has always being my dream and with the experience I have garnered with the Under 20 tourneys I am sure I can do something for Ghana” he told Oyerepa FM.