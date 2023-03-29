4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at the death of Philip Basoah, the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu constituency.

The President stated in a post that the death of the late lawmaker is heartbreaking.

“I have been shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Hon. Philip Basoah. All of us in the NPP were hopeful his health condition would take a turn for the better, but, alas, our ways are not God’s ways, neither are our thoughts”.

Philip Basoah, 54, died on Monday, March 27, following a brief illness.

In his eulogy for the legislator, President Akufo-Addo shared fond memories while praising the deceased MP’s contributions to the ruling New Patriotic Party and Ghana at large.

“I had the opportunity of knowing Hon. Basoah quite well, and, in that time, he proved to be a devoted adherent of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, who never wavered in the belief that the NPP was the only political party that had the welfare of the country at heart. Indeed, he comes from a family with a long history of public service not only to the people of Kumawu, but also to Mother Ghana. He will be missed by all those who knew and met him.”

The President also expressed his condolences and comforted the bereaved family, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

“I extend my sincere condolences to his widow and children, to the Chairman and members of the NPP, and to the Chiefs and people of Kumawu, whom he so faithfully represented right till the very end. May his soul rest in perfect peace until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen”, he said.

Meanwhile, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have expressed sadness at the unfortunate news.

Speaking to journalists, the immediate past Ashanti regional communications director of NPP, Kwasi Kyei described the death of the MP as a big blow to the party because of his contribution to the NPP over the years.

“It’s a big blow to the party, we were expecting that God will give him the strength to continue the good works he was doing. His death came as a surprise to all of us. I extend my condolences to the wife, children and entire family. We will be there to support the family during the funeral celebration,” he stated.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In the 2016 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

In the 2020 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.

Source: citifmonline