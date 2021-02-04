26 minutes ago

Coach of Aduana Stars, Paa Kwasi Fabin is seething with rage that his side were denied a clean goal that would have handed them all three points on Wednesday in their Ghana Premier League matc day 12 clash with Liberty Professionals at the Karl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Center referee Bashir Dauda did not whistle for a goal when Aduana Stars players felt the ball had crossed the goal line when Bright Adjei headed a corner goalwards, the ball appeared to have crossed the line before Liberty goalie Kofi scooped cleared but the referee who was some distance away felt it did not cross the line.

The match ended goalless after 90 minutes as neither side could break the deadlock of an even game.

Speaking after the game, Paa Kwasi Fabin admitted that his side performed poorly but they derserved all the three points as the ball did cross the line.

“Well, I must say It was an average performance. But getting to the end we found our rhythm. Then we got a perfect goal but strangely the referee didn’t whistle for it. I am shocked,” Fabin said.

“We did our best. We scored a perfect goal which the ball hit the net before it came out. The referee was right on the spot and he was looking at the linesman, amazing.”

The Ogya boys will in match day 13 play against WAFA at the Dormaa Park on Sunday.