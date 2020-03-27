1 hour ago

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s proclamation that Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has a short time on earth seems to have infuriated Andy Dosty as the radio presenter and disc jockey has retorted.

Reviewing a GhanaWeb publication on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Friday, the morning show host roared and asked why Apostle Amoako Attah could not foresee the coronavirus outbreak which has sickened 532,788 people and killed 24,000 globally.

He argued that the death prophecies by acclaimed prophets have become annoying, to say the least.

“As for this, he saw it, he’s seen it… But Apostle Amoako Attah couldn’t see coronavirus coming,” Andy Dosty said. “He hasn’t told us when it’ll end but telling us when someone’s life will end. I’m sick and tired of these people always making such proclamations.”

Apostle Amoako Attah, founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, in an interview with blogger Zionfelix reiterated that his colleague, Rev. Owusu Bempa, was battling with death.

He said: “Bempah is the nation’s prophet. As we speak, he’s battling something. What Bempah is battling now is called the shadow of death. Now the man is battling the shadow of death which will end no sooner.”

“If Bempah, as well as the people he works with, are not cautious enough, they will be sprayed and through that, battle until God comes to his rescue and use him again. But as at now, he is under serious battle,” he stipulated.

In January this year, Amoako Attah cautioned Rev. Owusu Bempah to be careful when travelling. He also warned the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International to be vigilant with respect to what he eats as he could be poisoned.

In response, Owusu Bempah said he also had a revelation about the incident.

“I saw myself dead so I’m praying seriously against it,” he stated on Asempa FM. “The prophet [Amoako Attah] is right; I will die if I don’t pray. I don’t joke with such prophesies even if they come from a child.”

Owusu Bempah escapes death in a Hollywood-like assassination attempt

Early this month, Owusu Bempah narrated how he survived an assassination attempt on his life in Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.

According to the controversial man of God, armed men crossed his car and opened fire while he was entering the Chess Royal Hotel at TUC in Kumasi in the wee hours of Saturday, 29 February 2020.

Describing what can be likened to a Hollywood movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in a Facebook live video, Rev Owusu Bempah said as soon as the assassins began firing, his entourage of seven men also fired back.

He said he took cover in his car while his men exchanged fire with the assassins for close to 10 minutes until the assassins fled.

Source: Ghanaweb.com