Interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo has expressed his delight and pride in his team after they recorded a slender 1-0 win over gritty Accra Lions in midweek.

The rainbow club has struggled at times this season as they have used three different coaches thus far in the season with a cocktail of results.

Ocloo was drafted into the interim job position after serving as assistant coach to Serbian trainer Slavko Matic who was sidelined prior to the Kotoko game.

Hearts recorded a 1-0 win over Accra Lions with Linda Mtange scoring the only goal of the game to give Hearts of Oak's title charge a big boost.

Coach David Ocloo expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, stating to StarTimes after the game, "I told you that we would do our best to get a positive result and we got it. Yes, I am very satisfied. You could see they played gallantly. I am so proud of them and will encourage them to keep it up and continue in this way."

Hearts of Oak currently occupies the four spot on the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League table with 38 points, just three points adrift of the league leaders Aduana Stars after twenty-four matches.

The capital-based club has since 2020 season ended each campaign with a trophy.

Since taking over as interim coach, David Ocloo has won three matches drawing one and losing one.