2 hours ago

Soon to be free agent Abdul Latif Anabila is one of the most in demand players as he continues to court interest from several local clubs.

Reports in the local press has linked Asante Kotoko with an interest in a move for the midfielder but the player says that he has no interest in a move away from the club.

Despite his contract running out soon with the miners he admits they have opened contract talks with the miners about a contract extension.

The midfielder has assured Ashnatigold supporters that he is staying put as opposed to reports that he is close to a move away.

Abdul Latif Anabila told local radio station OTEC FM “my contract with AshGold will soon expire, but I’ve been approached by the management led by ‘Champion’ (club president) for a contract renewal which negotiations are still ongoing”

“I will assure AshGold Supporters to stay calm because Anabila is not going anywhere” he stated.