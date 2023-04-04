2 hours ago

Kotoko striker Steven DeseMukwala has disclosed that he still habours hopes of emerging as the goal king for the Ghana Premier League this campaign.

The Ugandan striker went on a dry spell of eight matches without a goal all coming this second round of the season.

He managed to grab a brace as Kotoko made light work of ten-man Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in their 4-0 win.

Mukwala who started his Kotoko career slowly has now scored ten goals in the league two goals adrift of top scorer who plays for Berekum Chelsea Mezack Afriyie.

The striker revealed when questioned in an interview that he is still chasing the Ghana Premier League top scorer; "Sure, I am still chasing it." He expressed his pride in scoring in front of the passionate supporters at Baba Yara, especially since he had found it difficult to score in the league's second round.

“Basically, I feel so proud. It was really hard for me to open my account in the second round of the league. it was really nice to score in front of the amazing supporters at Baba Yara”

Kotoko will face neighbours King Faisal on Wednesday in an outstanding clash.