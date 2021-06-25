13 hours ago

Ghanaian UK-based Highlife musician, Mama B, has stated that she is still awaiting the arrival of hiplife recording artiste Castro after his disappearance in the last 7 years.

She mentioned that, although he will be declared dead by next month, she believes he is still alive and is positive that she will definitely hear from him before next month.

Describing her relationship with him, she mentioned that, they were and are still close friends.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s, Late Nite Celebrity Show she said, “If he’s declared dead I’ll cry and I’ll be very sad because we have a song together and I’m still awaiting his return for it to be released”.

Mama B went on to say that, she does not intend to release the song until he shows up.

“I had plans of doing a remix of the song with any of my favourite Ghanaian artistes but I stopped because I am positive Castro will show up again” she emphasized.

She ended by saying, “If he comes I’ll be so excited but it’s all in God’s hands but I’m still hopeful that he will return so I’m looking forward to his arrival”.