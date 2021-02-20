1 hour ago

Contrary to reports making rounds in the local media and various portals no management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has resigned from his post.

News went viral that after a marathon meeting between the board of directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the club, some aggrieved members of the management had threatened to resign from their post.

According the reports, chief among them is former deputy GFA General Secretary Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.

Dasoberi has however clarified things indicating his post is no where in relation with resignation.

“I can confirm emphatically to you (Sasu) that I have not resigned, and, my message on Social Media doesn’t represent resignation,” he told Opemsuo FM.

He also posted a message on his official Facebook wall dismissing claims that he has resigned his pots at the club.

Meanwhile Asante Kotoko who will face Algerian side ES Setif have named a 20 man squad for the trip for the match which comes off on Sunday but it remains unclear when the team will fly out from Ghana.