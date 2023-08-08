2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has dared the Executive Council of the Ghana Real Estate Developers, after their threats to seek legal redress if the MP fails to render apology and retract comments he made about corruption in the association.

Sam George, while speaking to Joynews suggested that the real sector business in Ghana is an enterprise for ‘money laundering’, a comment which the association didn’t take lightly.

According to the association, the MP’s comment denigrates the profession and is an affront to their hard work.

They therefore demanded an immediate unqualified apology and retraction of the statements within 7 days from July 25th, 2023; the date stated in their press release.

Sam George who reacted indicating that he is in no position to apologise, also noted that he stands by his words.

Weeks on, Sam George has challenged the association and asked how he is still not in court despite their threats.

“I’m still waiting. Ebo Bonful and his people, it’s been more than 7 days you said you would send me to court, I’m still waiting. Whether court or privileges committee so that I will expose you and the rot that is going on there, since you people want to fight me,” he said.

Sam George made these comments while touching on matters regarding the Saglemi Housing Project on TV3.

Sam George sought to suggest that any contractor who may want to take up the project under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government must be thoroughly investigated to ensure monies are used as apportioned for the project.

“I have spoken about rot in real estate and don’t forget we have ministers of state with millions of monies in their houses, they need to clean the money.

“Any real estate developer who says he is going to take over Saglemi, we’ll develop the money,” Sam George further noted.