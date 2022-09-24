3 hours ago

Alhaji Hindu Abdallah, a known campaigner and coordinator of John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten in the Northern Region since 2007, has disclosed that he has no excuse not to join in the campaign train of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia if he chooses to contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

He told Tamale-based Radio Tamale that he is not supporting Dr. Bawumia because he is a Muslim or a Northerner but because he is competent and also the best thing to have happened to the NPP.

“Don’t get me wrong … I’m not supporting Bawumia because he is a Northerner or Muslim but rather supporting him because he is competent and the best to lead the party,” the former Northern Regional Organiser of the NPP disclosed.

Alhaji Hindu disclosed that he would go an extra mile to campaign for the Vice President who over the years has proven he has what it takes to lead the party into an election and win convincingly.

“If Bawumia comes out today to declare his intention to contest as NPP flagbearer you cannot leave me out as his lead campaigner. You can peddle all the falsehood in the world but the truth is that I am a diehard Bawumia person. I am not supporting him because of any favour but following him based on my personal conviction. I have served the party for a long time and I know what is good for us. No one can beat him to popularity and intellect”, he said.