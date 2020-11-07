39 minutes ago

Bechem United youngster Prince Adu Kwabena has been handed a late call -up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sudan.

The 17 year old striker is surprised by the call up handed him by the handlers of the Black Stars and hopes to prove his mettle that he can cut it at the top level.

Speaking in an interview with Light FM, the Bechem United striker says he his preparing feverishly for the call up.

"I am surprised with my debut call up to the Ghana National Team. I am really happy and ready to prove to the world that local players deserve a chance at Black Stars."

"Luis Suarez is my role model in football. I have mimicked most of his ideas in my play. My aspiration is to play in one of the European leagues."

"My target is to score 25 goals in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season. I am preparing very well and hope my mission will be accomplished."

The talented 17 year old striker had a breakthrough season in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season scoring eight goals.

He is a member of the Ghana U20 team currently camping for the qualifications of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will play Sudan in a double header with the encounter set for 12 November 2020 at the Cape Coast stadium before playing same opponents in the reverse fixture some five days later in Omdurman.

The youngster has been listed among the top 60 talents in the world by UK based newspaper The Guardian.

Ghana currently lie top of Group C with six points after wins of Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa.