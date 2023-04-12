46 minutes ago

A parliamentary aspirant for the Okaikoi Central constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu popularly known as Baba Sadiq in the creative arts space, has stated he is the best option the party needs to defeat three-time MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah.

The former 3 Media Networks Chief Executive Officer indicated that he is the best man among the other three contestants in the race to bring victory to the NDC in Okaikoi Central as he resonates pretty well with the various voting blocs in the constituency.

In an interview on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the industrious creative said there are many things that make him refreshingly different in the race.

“There are certain things that make me a refreshingly different candidate. I resonate with the four voting blocs in the constituency, particularly for the NDC. The Akan voting bloc has been one of the hard-to-reach blocs for the NDC in the constituency, but I resonate very well with the bloc”.

Enumerating the voter base and his chances of winning the constituency on the ticket of the NDC, Baba Sadiq said “We’ve got the Akan bloc, the Ga-Adangbe bloc, the Ewe bloc, and the Muslim-Zongo-Northern bloc, and for the NDC to win in Okaikoi Central, it will need a candidate that resonates with these four blocs and beyond having a candidate that resonates with these four blocs, you will also need a candidate that understands the needs of the people and is innovative enough to create ideas that can solve the people’s problems and that who I am.”

“I cannot specifically mention some of our strategies but all the NDC needs is Baba Sadiq in the race against Patrick Boamah [current NPP MP for the area] to win the constituency,” he added.

Source: citifmonline