1 hour ago

Former Trade and Industry Minister and aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen says discontinuity in governance makes it impossible for government policies to be maximized to fully benefit the country.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, although the New Patriotic Party government has been able to introduce policies any change in government to another political party will see such policies being undermined.

Mr. Kyerematen who was speaking in a radio interview during his tour of the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, said, he is the best marketable man to lead the NPP to victory in 2025.

“Because of the discontinuity of governments from independence, it has not been possible to maximise and optimise the benefits of government policies. The NPP has been able to introduce some of the most elaborate and comprehensive programmes. If we give the party another chance, we will be able to finish the projects started. Maybe that will be the key to Ghana’s transformation.”

“In superpowers like China and Japan, a single party continues in government for some time to establish the policies. Going into the 2024 elections. The NPP needs a candidate who can be marketable despite the economic challenges we are currently facing.”

Source: citifmonline