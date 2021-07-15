1 hour ago

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, says he is the biggest actor in Africa.

He said this in a recent interview when he was asked who he thinks is the biggest actor in Africa.

In his response, Zubby claimed he was the biggest actor in Africa, adding that no actor is bigger than him.

“For now, I’m the richest actor and the last time I checked I make money more than other actors.

“Honestly, I don’t think anyone is bigger than me for now and I’m not saying it from a place of pride, Zubby is the biggest actor in Africa for now,” the Dailypost Nigeria quoted him.

The actor said he believes God put him in his current position because he helps people, adding that he doesn’t believe in tithes.

His comment follows recent decision by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, to appoint him as his Special Adviser on media.

The actor announced the good news on his Instagram page, where he shared a photo of himself holding what appeared to be his appointment letter.