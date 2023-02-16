1 hour ago

Legendary former Ghana star Rev. Osei Kofi has declared himself as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) Ghanaian footballer.

The petit player has been described by many who watched him play during his prime as one of the greatest ever players to grace the turf and play for the West African country.

Despite his slender frame and physique, the playmaker made up for his lack of strength with his unique dribbling and shooting skills.

Speaking to Asanteman FM, the former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko player stressed that he always feels good being a Ghanaian.

“I am now the GOAT in Ghana now.

“I always feel proud being a Ghanaian, although I’m not sometimes being recognised,” Rev. Osei Kofi said.

He was a joint top scorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Tunis, as Ghana won the tournament for a second time.

He was the joint top goalscorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and he was the third-highest scorer in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations.