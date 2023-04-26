20 minutes ago

A fixated female activist of the New Patriotic Party has pulled up to campaign for the parliamentary candidate position at Oforikrom Constituency in Ashanti Region.

Madam Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, a UN Goodwill Ambassador doubling as the CEO for Glits Africa, expressed much optimism about winning the position and ultimately the parliamentary seat as a first-time contender.

Dough the incumbent has scored an appreciable level of development for the constituency, she believes that bringing on a new political face for the seat will add on to what the former has done and, through that, take Oforikrom to a new level of progress.

"At a certain stage, a good change is ideal to lift a constituency to the much-desired level of development."

Surfacing for the position, according to her, was fueled by the call of residents for a new leader who could represent the constituency well in parliament.

"That is why I am offering myself up for Oforikrom." "I am ready to serve the people of Oforikrom, and I am so sure and ready to serve my country," She said in an interview.

Madam Claudia stressed that she has built up enough character, motivation, and inspiration as a person to represent the constituency in parliament.