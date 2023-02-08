35 minutes ago

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis Addai-Nimoh has declared that he is the new face that the party’s delegates and Ghanaian voters will want to lead the country on January 7, 2025.

Addai-Nimoh is on his second attempt seeking to become the NPP’s presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, the former Mampong legislator argued that history and the dynamics are on his side to become the next leader of the governing NPP.

He said it doesn’t matter if he will be running against some stalwarts of the party who have served in government.

“You recall that at the National Congress at the Accra Sports Stadium when I said the party needs a new face, we are not in opposition and the historical antecedent has it that, if you bring someone who is part of the outgoing government, the person doesn’t succeed. In the case of Professor Mills as sitting vice president and a candidate for the NDC, the party couldn’t make it in 2000. Akufo-Addo couldn’t make it in 2008 as a minister in J. A Kufuor’s administration and in 2016, John Dramani Mahama couldn’t make it as a sitting president.”

He further intimated that he had defeated some of the persons expressing interest in running for the flagbearership in the past and that history will repeat itself.

“In the same manner, in 2014 in which I beat some of the aspirants who had served in Kufuor’s administration, I will beat them again,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Some leading members of the NPP including former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, former Agric Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kennedy Agyepong, and Joe Ghartey have all expressed interest in running to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh also declared his intention to contest on February 1, 2023.

Source: citifmonline