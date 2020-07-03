32 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has said he will never act nude.

The veteran said he has experimented with diverse roles in movies and will broaden his scope but will not accept nude roles.

This, he said, was due to old age.

Speaking to Nana Romeo Welewele on Accra100.5 FM’s mid-morning radio show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, 2 July 2020, Kofi Adjorlolo said, “There is no role I can say that I won't act, unless it is a nudist kind of role...I'm too old for that.”

Kofi Adjorlolo has starred in movies such as “Single and Married”, “Heart of Men”, “Falling” and “Ghana Must Go” among others, with 11 awards (local and international) to his credit.