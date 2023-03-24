1 hour ago

Head coach of the Black Meteors, Ibrahim Tanko is confident that his side can get a positive result against their Algeria opponents in the first leg of the 2023 CAF U23 Championship qualifiers.

Ghana is hoping to qualify for the continental championship which will be the elimination for Paris 2024 Olympics.

Speaking to the GFA media team, the ex- Black Stars assistant coach stated their ultimate target is to secure a better results for the second and subsequently secure qualification to the main competition.

"So far so good. We flew in the evening and got here in the morning before checking-in in our hotel. We had our last training, everyone is good and we hope that is going to be a good game for us."

We knew our opponents before we came. We played Algeria in the last edition in the qualifiers and we won so the boys are ready and know what they can do so we hoping to have a good day.

"We have to qualify before we think of others and I'm very confident the players here can deliver. We watched them very well, is a new team and they are good as well so we going to watch them again this evening to prepare them very well for the game."

"We are here to play active football, we didn't just come to defend. We want to play actively in both offensive and defensive. We want to keep clean sheet, we want to score and have a good scoreline for the second game."

The Black Metoeir has failed to qualify for the Olympics games since last playing at the Athens 2004 games in Greece.

Ghana's game against Algeria will be played in Annaba - Algeria at 9 pm local Ghana time.