16 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has expressed disappointment in the ruling government's decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 1, 2022, ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the IMF.

In a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the engagement will be to invite the Fund to support an economic program put together by government and it will provide “balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis.”

“The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorised Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inviting the Fund to Support an economic program put together by the Government of Ghana,” the statement added.

This announcement has received some backlash since the NPP government while in opposition had criticized the then NDC administration for seeking help from the Fund. Apart from that, there were earlier assurance and communication from some government appointees that they will not go back there.

Speaking to this at an on-going NPP National Constituency Officers Welfare workshop at Koforidua in the Eastern Region Friday, Kennedy Agyepong said the decision to run back to the IMF will make breaking the '8' difficult.

According to him, "It is just like handing over power to NDC without a contest, straight away because of the noise we made, and I chew my own words back when I said the NDC went to IMF because of mismanagement of the economy. So if NPP is going to IMF, what am I going to say? So breaking the eight is going to be tough".

“My message to you is simple, you cannot; read my lips and I am not scared of anybody in the party, I will tell you the gospel truth, those who take you to IMF cannot break the eight. I'm very sad today when I saw the publication that we're going to the IMF. We should brace ourselves...it's only unity that will help us sail through,” he added.