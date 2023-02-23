2 hours ago

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong is confident of his chances of being elected to represent the governing party for the 2024 presidential elections.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, Mr. Agyepong said his message resonates “very strongly with Ghanaians.”

“I am the one who is known better in the party, my roots are deeper in this party than most. And I am very confident of what I am doing.”

He, however, admitted that the journey won’t be a walk in the park, and is willing to give it his best shot.

” Of course, we don’t take anything for granted in this elation. I respect the sanctity of our electoral system and I do believe that Ghanaians will not mortgage their future. They will listen to us, evaluate us and will be able to make a choice.”

The former Press Secretary of former President John Kufuor added that Ghana is better off having some ministries consolidated.

He said not only will this be economical but will go a long way to send a strong moral message to Ghanaians that leadership is indeed tightening its belt and is serious about working towards attaining economic recovery.

“Ghana’s government is too big, and I have said this a long time ago, I think it has become a bit more fashionable for other people to say. As far back as 2015 when I was General Secretary of the NPP, I said that the framers of the constitution did not put in the 19 limits for cabinet ministers for nothing, they were giving us an idea of the size of government.”

Source: citifmonline