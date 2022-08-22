3 hours ago

Newly converted actress and socialite Rosemond Brown known well as Akuapem Poloo has disclosed her intentions of being a third wife to a rich man.

The actress who made news recently due to her conversion into the Islamic religion has disclosed that she doesn’t want to suffer hence her decision to marry a man with two wives already.

Akuapem Poloo in an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo said that she is ready to accept every doctrine and belief that comes with the Islamic religion. She added that she accepts the polygamous marriage and is ready to get married as a second or third wife.

She emphasized that she is ready to settle down with a man who is financially stable to take care of her needs.

“If I love the man and my heart comes to you, why not? If you’ve married two, three, or even 10 and you can still take care of me, why not? Anything can happen, so I am ready for anything only if I will not suffer”.

She also added that her dream man must be patient, mature and understanding in his actions.